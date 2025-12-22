×
Killer Kross To Star In Action Drama Godshot Alongside Ron Perlman

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 22, 2025
Details have emerged on a new film project featuring Killer Kross. The former WWE star is set to appear in an upcoming action drama titled Godshot.

The film is inspired by the real life experiences of Hollywood stuntman Sammy Horowitz, who also appears on screen. The cast includes Ron Perlman, William Forsythe, Kris D. Lofton, Joe Miñoso, Marila Lombrozo and Sari Sanchez.

Kross took to social media to share his excitement about the project, encouraging fans to take a closer look at the film and expressing his eagerness for audiences to see the finished product.

Godshot centres on a recently released ex convict who is given an opportunity at redemption through work as a Hollywood stunt performer. As his new career begins to take shape, he soon realises that the most dangerous challenge is breaking free from his past.

