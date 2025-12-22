Andrade Shocks Wrestling World With Surprise NJPW Return And New Faction

Andrade is officially set for a return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During the Road to Tokyo Dome event on December 22, the former WWE United States Champion was revealed as the newest member of United Empire. A video message aired during the show confirmed Andrade will compete alongside the faction at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4 2026. He also announced he will wrestle under his former name La Sombra.

The 10 man tag team match will see United Empire face David Finlay, Shingo Takagi, Gabe Kidd, Hiromu Takahashi and Drilla Moloney. Heading into the December 22 event, United Empire had two open spots on their team, with Callum Newman, Great O Khan and the returning HENARE already confirmed. Andrade fills one of the remaining positions.

This appearance marks Andrade’s first match for NJPW since 2015, when he was still competing as part of CMLL. His return comes after a turbulent period across multiple promotions. Andrade concluded his WWE run in the autumn of 2025 and later made a one off appearance for AEW during their anniversary show. Earlier this month, he stated that WWE enforced a 12 month non compete clause, preventing him from returning to AEW television.

Outside of major promotions, Andrade has also stayed active on the independent scene. He recently appeared at a House of Glory event, where he attacked the reigning World Champion Charles Mason.

Wrestle Kingdom 20 will take place at the Tokyo Dome and is set to feature a historic double main event. The show will include Hiroshi Tanahashi competing in his retirement match against AEW star Kazuchika Okada. In addition, Konosuke Takeshita will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Yota Tsuji in a Winner Takes All match that also includes the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title.

