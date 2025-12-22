Triple H Returns To The White House

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque made another visit to the White House on Monday, teaming up with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau to promote physical fitness heading into the new year.

In a video released on Monday afternoon, Levesque was filmed outside the West Wing, explaining that he and DeChambeau were waiting to head into the Oval Office to meet with President Donald Trump.

Levesque spoke about staying active during the holiday season, acknowledging that many people use the time to relax and be with family. He encouraged fans to enjoy the holidays but also to make sure they stay active in some form, stressing that movement, even in small amounts, can make a meaningful difference.

He added that simply getting moving can have a positive impact, suggesting that if more people stay active, it can lead to better health and strength going into the year ahead.

This appearance marked Levesque’s second high profile visit to the White House in recent months. In August 2025, he joined Trump to announce the return of the Presidential Fitness Test in schools. That visit gained widespread attention online after Levesque performed his signature water spit entrance on the White House lawn.

The relationship between WWE and President Trump dates back several decades. Trump Plaza in Atlantic City hosted both WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V, making it the only venue to host WrestleMania in consecutive years.

Their on screen association reached its peak at WrestleMania 23 during the Battle of the Billionaires storyline. Trump managed Bobby Lashley to victory over Vince McMahon’s representative, Umaga, which resulted in Vince McMahon having his head shaved in the middle of the ring. Trump was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Levesque’s connection to the Trump administration also extends through his family. His mother in law, Linda McMahon, currently serves as Secretary of Education. She previously held the role of Administrator of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.