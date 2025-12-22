SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw was taped on Friday night, December 19, at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with the recordings set to cover the holiday broadcasts airing on December 22 and December 26. The decision to tape the shows in advance was made to allow WWE talent and staff time off over the Christmas period.

During the taping, a backstage segment saw Paul Heyman in conversation with Austin Theory. Heyman was later shown continuing discussions about Theory with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, hinting at further developments involving The Vision.

In singles action, Asuka picked up a notable victory over Rhea Ripley.

A promo segment featuring Becky Lynch was interrupted by Maxxine Dupri. The confrontation escalated when Dupri forced Lynch to submit to an ankle lock, intensifying their rivalry over the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Elsewhere on the show, Je’Von Evans defeated Rayo Americano in singles competition.

Nikki Bella also appeared for a promo segment, making her presence felt during the holiday taping.

In another women’s match, Bayley scored a win over Roxanne Perez.

Later in the night, a promo by Gunther was interrupted by CM Punk and Rey Mysterio, setting the stage for a tag team main event.

In the closing match, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory, representing The Vision, defeated CM Punk and Rey Mysterio to bring the taping to a close.

