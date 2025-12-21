×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Update On Dominik Mysterio After Scary Injury At AAA Guerra de Titanes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 21, 2025
Update On Dominik Mysterio After Scary Injury At AAA Guerra de Titanes

Dominik Mysterio reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during the main event of AAA Guerra de Titanes on Saturday night in Guadalajara.

The injury occurred late in the match when Dominik, who was teaming with El Grande Americano, took a DDT from his father Rey Mysterio. Based on how he landed, the injury is believed to be related to his shoulder. The severity is currently unclear and will only be determined once he is fully evaluated, with possibilities ranging from a short term issue to a more serious injury requiring surgery. Following the spot, Dominik was visibly struggling and was barely able to use his arm.

The bout itself saw Dominik and Americano facing Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix. Toward the finish, Penta, who had earlier been taken out of the match due to injury, returned to stop Americano from using a foreign object. Instead, Penta used the object against Dominik, headbutting him. Fenix then took out Americano with a dive on the outside, which opened the door for Rey Mysterio to connect with the 619 and pin his son.

After the match, Dominik shoved Americano before walking to the back under his own power. A confused Americano remained in the ring briefly and ultimately shook hands with Rey Mysterio before leaving

Join WNS on DISCORD
& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

New York City, New York

Dec. 21st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#smackdown

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#honorclub

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy