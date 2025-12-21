Update On Dominik Mysterio After Scary Injury At AAA Guerra de Titanes

Dominik Mysterio reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during the main event of AAA Guerra de Titanes on Saturday night in Guadalajara.

The injury occurred late in the match when Dominik, who was teaming with El Grande Americano, took a DDT from his father Rey Mysterio. Based on how he landed, the injury is believed to be related to his shoulder. The severity is currently unclear and will only be determined once he is fully evaluated, with possibilities ranging from a short term issue to a more serious injury requiring surgery. Following the spot, Dominik was visibly struggling and was barely able to use his arm.

The bout itself saw Dominik and Americano facing Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix. Toward the finish, Penta, who had earlier been taken out of the match due to injury, returned to stop Americano from using a foreign object. Instead, Penta used the object against Dominik, headbutting him. Fenix then took out Americano with a dive on the outside, which opened the door for Rey Mysterio to connect with the 619 and pin his son.

After the match, Dominik shoved Americano before walking to the back under his own power. A confused Americano remained in the ring briefly and ultimately shook hands with Rey Mysterio before leaving

