Ring Of Honor Spoilers From Hammerstein Ballroom Tapings In New York

Ring of Honor taped several matches on Saturday night for upcoming episodes of ROH TV on HonorClub.

The matches were recorded at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on the same evening that AEW taped its Christmas on 34th Street edition of Dynamite.

One of the notable appearances saw Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall reunite as the Boom and Doom team. The duo picked up a tag team victory over The Frat House pairing of Cole Karter and Griff Garrison. This marked their first match together since the AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl in November, where they previously teamed up in New Jersey.

Below are the results from the Ring of Honor tapings on Saturday, December 20, at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

• Eddie Kingston defeated James Drake

• Hook defeated Ortiz

• Bryan Keith defeated Serpentico

• Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall defeated The Frat House of Cole Karter and Griff Garrison with Jacked Jameson and Preston Vance at ringside