WWE Reveals Official Top 25 Moments Of 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 21, 2025
In a new video uploaded to WWE’s official YouTube channel, the company counted down its Top 25 Moments of 2025, highlighting the angles, returns and title changes that defined the year across its programming. The list was revealed in full, ranking the moments from top to bottom as follows.

  1. John Cena turns heel

  2. Seth Rollins cashes in Money in the Bank to become World Champion

  3. John Cena wins his 17th World Championship

  4. Jey Uso defeats GUNTHER to become World Champion

  5. AJ Lee returns

  6. Seth Rollins aligns with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania

  7. Rhea Ripley reclaims the Women’s Championship at RAW’s Netflix debut

  8. John Cena’s farewell

  9. Damian Priest launches Finn Bálor off the railings through a table

  10. The Rock and Roman Reigns appear at RAW’s Netflix debut

  11. Liv Morgan returns at Survivor Series

  12. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

  13. Naomi cashes in Money in the Bank to become World Champion

  14. Bron Breakker pins CM Punk in WarGames

  15. Tiffany Stratton cashes in Money in the Bank to become World Champion

  16. The Vision turns on Seth Rollins

  17. Brock Lesnar returns

  18. Maxxine Dupri defeats Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental Championship

  19. IYO SKY dives off the WarGames cage

  20. Bron Breakker spears iShowSpeed

  21. The Hardy Boyz win the NXT Tag Team Championships

  22. Becky Lynch returns

  23. GUNTHER retires Goldberg

  24. Jacob Fatu dives off the cage

  25. Omos manhandles Microman

