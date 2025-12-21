WWE Reveals Official Top 25 Moments Of 2025

In a new video uploaded to WWE’s official YouTube channel, the company counted down its Top 25 Moments of 2025, highlighting the angles, returns and title changes that defined the year across its programming. The list was revealed in full, ranking the moments from top to bottom as follows.
John Cena turns heel
Seth Rollins cashes in Money in the Bank to become World Champion
John Cena wins his 17th World Championship
Jey Uso defeats GUNTHER to become World Champion
AJ Lee returns
Seth Rollins aligns with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania
Rhea Ripley reclaims the Women’s Championship at RAW’s Netflix debut
John Cena’s farewell
Damian Priest launches Finn Bálor off the railings through a table
The Rock and Roman Reigns appear at RAW’s Netflix debut
Liv Morgan returns at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber
Naomi cashes in Money in the Bank to become World Champion
Bron Breakker pins CM Punk in WarGames
Tiffany Stratton cashes in Money in the Bank to become World Champion
The Vision turns on Seth Rollins
Brock Lesnar returns
Maxxine Dupri defeats Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental Championship
IYO SKY dives off the WarGames cage
Bron Breakker spears iShowSpeed
The Hardy Boyz win the NXT Tag Team Championships
Becky Lynch returns
GUNTHER retires Goldberg
Jacob Fatu dives off the cage
Omos manhandles Microman
