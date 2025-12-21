Tony Khan Says AEW Dynamite Nearly Debuted At Madison Square Garden Before Sudden Reversal

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that the company original plan for its flagship television show nearly placed Dynamite on one of the most famous stages in sports and entertainment.

Speaking to the live crowd during the Dynamite on 34th Street tapings at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Tony Khan disclosed that the very first episode of AEW Dynamite was initially scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden before plans abruptly changed.

While teasing the idea of bringing an AEW pay per view event to New York, chants of MSG rang out from the crowd. Khan then addressed the complicated history between AEW and the iconic venue, explaining that Garden management had once actively pursued hosting Dynamite debut.

According to Khan, the offer came more than six years ago, before AEW officially launched. He said he was contacted by MSG representatives who proposed hosting the premiere episode of Dynamite, an idea he immediately embraced. However, that enthusiasm was short lived.

Khan told the audience that months later, he received another call informing him that the venue no longer wanted to host the show. He claimed the reversal was due to pressure from an unnamed outside party, which he heavily implied was WWE.

He stated that the situation left him uncertain about ever bringing AEW to Madison Square Garden in the future, especially after what he viewed as an unexpected and disappointing withdrawal.

The crowd reacted loudly to the revelation, responding with boos and chants aimed at WWE. Despite the setback, AEW pressed forward, with the first episode of Dynamite eventually airing from Capital One Arena on October 2, 2019, officially launching the promotion era on national television.

AEW is now approaching the end of its calendar year with its final pay per view event, Worlds End, set for Saturday, December 27, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

