Hardy Boyz Still Unsigned As Major TNA TV Shift Looms

Matt and Jeff Hardy remain front and centre in TNA Wrestling as the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, but the legendary brothers have reportedly not yet officially signed new long term contracts with the company as it prepares for a major shift in the new year.

A new update from Fightful Select has clarified the situation, noting that while neither Matt Hardy nor Jeff Hardy has put pen to paper yet, a deal is expected to be finalised very soon. Those close to the situation believe the agreement will be a long term one once completed.

The report states that 51 year old Matt Hardy and 48 year old Jeff Hardy are currently unsigned beyond their existing arrangements, but there is strong confidence that negotiations are nearing their conclusion.

The delay is said to be part of a wider strategy from TNA Wrestling, which has recently been utilising short term monthly deals for several in ring talents. This approach allows the company to remain flexible as it prepares to move its programming to AMC in mid January, a transition expected to significantly increase exposure and revenue.

The Hardys are currently enjoying their fourth reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions and have held the titles for 154 days. Their latest run has also included a notable crossover appearance on NXT, where they held tag team gold earlier this year.

Locking the brothers in for the long term is viewed as a key priority for TNA as the promotion enters this new era. The company’s next major event, Hard To Kill, is scheduled for Saturday January 10 2026 in Las Vegas.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.