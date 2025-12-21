AEW Dynamite On 34th Street SPOILERS From Hammerstein Ballroom Holiday Taping

All Elite Wrestling returned to the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Saturday, December 20, for the taping of a special holiday edition of AEW Dynamite. Branded as “Dynamite on 34th Street,” the episode is set to air on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24.

The AEW Continental Classic continued to take shape as the road to the semi finals became clearer. In Blue League action, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Orange Cassidy to officially secure his place in the semi finals. Elsewhere in the Blue League, Mascara Dorada picked up an important victory over Roderick Strong. In Gold League competition, Jack Perry defeated PAC to improve his standing as the tournament continued.

The AEW World Championship picture descended into chaos following MJF’s victory over Dustin Waller. Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland appeared on the balcony and taunted the champion before confronting him in the ring. Page goaded MJF over previous comments, and the situation quickly escalated into a wild brawl. Security attempted to intervene but were taken out, adding to the disorder. The chaos continued when Samoa Joe appeared on the screen, vowing to crush the hopes and dreams of everyone involved.

The confrontation became even more physical when Page choked MJF with a chain. Strickland then took the microphone and delivered a scathing promo, calling the champion narcissistic, selfish, and a bigot. He pointed to former allies such as The Pinnacle, Wardlow, Jay White, and Adam Cole as examples of people betrayed by MJF, before declaring himself a better person than the champion.

The annual Dynamite Diamond Ring match saw Bandido defeat Ricochet to claim the ring. The moment was short lived, as Ricochet attacked Bandido after the bell. Brody King ran to the ring and cleared it, coming to Bandido’s rescue.

In the women’s division, tensions rose ahead of Worlds End when Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter went face to face. Statlander demanded that Hayter prove she deserves to be champion. When Hayter attempted to strike, Statlander caught the blow, with Hayter ominously reminding her that the last time she hit Statlander, she did not get back up. Later in the ring, Marina Shafir defeated Mina Shirakawa and continued the assault after the match. Toni Storm attempted to make the save but was knocked out by Shafir.

Other moments from the taping included The Young Bucks announcing that they will not be medically cleared to compete for the rest of the year, although Kenny Omega insisted that they remain The Elite. The Babes of Wrath, consisting of Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, were also featured in a segment hyping each other up.

Here are the full spoilers from the taping.

AEW Continental Classic Blue League

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Orange Cassidy and qualified for the semi finals.

AEW Continental Classic Blue League

Mascara Dorada defeated Roderick Strong.

MJF defeated Dustin Waller.

Babes of Wrath

Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale hype each other up.

Dynamite Diamond Ring Match

Bandido defeated Ricochet.

Marina Shafir defeated Mina Shirakawa.

The Young Bucks announced they will not be cleared for the rest of the year. Kenny Omega stated they are still The Elite.

AEW Continental Classic Gold League

Jack Perry defeated PAC.