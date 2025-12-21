Jimmy Hart Reunited With Iconic Megaphone After WrestleCade Theft

Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart has been reunited with his most famous accessory just in time for the holiday season.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that his iconic megaphone has been returned after it was stolen while he was attending the annual WrestleCade convention in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, late last month. The incident took place on November 29 and quickly drew attention across the wrestling community as fans and fellow performers voiced their support.

After several anxious days, WrestleCade shared a video update on Saturday featuring a visibly relieved Jimmy Hart, who confirmed that the megaphone was back in his possession.

“Guess what? We’ve got it back! Thank you WrestleCade, thank you Tony Hunter, thank you everybody involved, this is unbelievable,” Hart said. “Now I have my megaphone back, what a great Christmas present this is for me. And I want to wish everyone out there a merry, merry Christmas.”

The situation escalated shortly after the item went missing, when WrestleCade officials issued a firm message on social media. They noted that the Benton Convention Center was fully covered by high definition security cameras and warned that police would review the footage if the megaphone was not returned.

“Someone stole Jimmy Hart’s megaphone at the convention yesterday. The venue has HD cameras and police will review the footage tomorrow,” the statement read. “Jimmy isn’t looking to press charges he just wants it back. If you took it, DM us. 12/2, the police investigation moves forward.”

Hart’s megaphone has been synonymous with his on screen persona for decades. It was regularly used to amplify his over the top promos, shout instructions to clients such as Hulk Hogan, The Hart Foundation, and The Honky Tonk Man, and occasionally play a role in match interference.