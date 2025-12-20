WWE NXT Standout Now Internally Listed On Main Roster

Trick Williams appears to have officially moved on from NXT, with new reports indicating that the former NXT Champion is now internally listed as a member of the SmackDown roster. The update follows his recent appearance at WWE television tapings in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was featured in a notable segment.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, Williams was backstage for the December 19 double taping. Sources within WWE have since confirmed his updated status, with Cory Hays reporting that Williams is now listed internally as a SmackDown Superstar. The report added that this change signals Williams is expected to transition to the main roster on a full time basis in the near future.

Fans will not have to wait long to see him in action. During the taping for the December 26 episode of WWE SmackDown, Williams was involved in a major segment, further reinforcing that his call up is already underway. His promotion to the main roster has been anticipated for months.

Williams rise in NXT, often referred to as the Whoop That Trick era, saw him capture the brand’s top championship and take part in several high profile rivalries. It now appears that WWE management believes he has the drive and the right momentum to succeed on the biggest stage.

