WWE SmackDown SPOILERS for December 26 Episode

Friday night’s December 26 episode of WWE SmackDown was taped in advance on December 19 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with several storyline developments and a major title change shaping the road ahead for the blue brand.

The show opened on a light hearted note with a Joe Hendry concert segment, continuing his crowd pleasing presentation. The performance quickly led into a festive themed brawl, as Hendry transitioned from the stage into action for a Christmas Street Fight against The Miz. The match leaned into the holiday chaos, with weapons and humor throughout, before Joe Hendry picked up a notable victory over The Miz.

Backstage, United States Champion Ilja Dragunov was shown in discussion with Carmelo Hayes, teasing tension ahead of their later championship clash. Drew McIntyre was also featured in a separate backstage segment, where his focus on the Undisputed WWE Championship was made very clear. Additional backstage moments followed with Jade Cargill and Michin, each continuing their individual momentum on the brand.

In singles competition, Charlotte Flair defeated Lash Legend in a competitive bout that showcased Flair’s experience against Legend’s power. The women’s division remained a focal point throughout the night.

Later, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appeared backstage alongside SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Trick Williams. The segment further reinforced Rhodes’ leadership presence on the brand while also keeping Williams in the spotlight.

The United States Championship was then defended in a high intensity match, with Carmelo Hayes challenging Ilja Dragunov. After a hard fought contest, Hayes emerged victorious, capturing the United States Championship and marking a significant career milestone.

Following the title change, a large backstage segment featured multiple women’s tag teams, including Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, and Asuka and Kairi Sane. The interaction teased future rivalries and potential clashes within the tag team division.

In tag team action, Giulia and Kiana James defeated Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, continuing to build momentum as a duo while halting Green and Fyre’s progress.

The show closed with chaos as Drew McIntyre attacked Cody Rhodes, laying out the Undisputed WWE Champion. The confrontation led to a major announcement, confirming that Rhodes will defend his title against McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match on the January 9 episode of SmackDown. The stipulation will feature a best two out of three falls format with three different match types.

Announced for the Friday, January 9 episode of WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match