WWE Raw SPOILERS for December 22 Episode

The following are spoilers for the Monday December 22 episode of WWE Raw.

The episode was taped on Friday December 19 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Michigan.

The show opened with a backstage segment featuring Paul Heyman and Austin Theory. Heyman was shown carefully choosing his words as he spoke with Theory, continuing the uneasy dynamic around The Vision and hinting at shifting power behind the scenes.

In a major singles match, Asuka defeated Rhea Ripley. The bout was competitive throughout, with Ripley using her power advantage while Asuka relied on speed and precision before securing the win.

Another backstage segment followed with Heyman alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The trio discussed Austin Theory, further teasing tension and strategy within the group as Breakker and Reed made their presence felt.

Becky Lynch then delivered an in ring promo, addressing recent frustrations and her determination to remain at the top. She was interrupted by Maxxine Dupri, who confronted Lynch directly. The exchange quickly turned physical, with Dupri surprising Lynch and forcing her to submit to an ankle lock, sending a strong message to the division.

In singles action, Je’Von Evans defeated Rayo Americano in a fast paced match that showcased Evans athleticism and momentum.

Nikki Bella appeared in a promo segment, addressing the crowd and her current path on Raw, setting up her involvement in upcoming title contention.

Later in the night, Bayley picked up a win over Roxanne Perez after a hard fought contest that highlighted Perez resilience despite the loss.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther cut a promo centered on dominance and respect, but was interrupted by CM Punk and Rey Mysterio. The confrontation escalated verbally and physically, setting the stage for the main event.

In the main event, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory of The Vision defeated CM Punk and Rey Mysterio in tag team action. Miscommunication and outside interference played a role as Reed and Theory capitalized to close the show strong.

Announced for the December 29 episode of Raw.

Stephanie Vaquer vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Nikki Bella.

World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend against The Usos which includes Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

Announced for the January 5 episode of Raw.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defends against Bron Breakker.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri defends against Becky Lynch.