Former WWE Superstar Fires Back After Harsh Claims About Keith Lee’s Career

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 20, 2025
Former WWE Superstar Fires Back After Harsh Claims About Keith Lee’s Career

In late 2023, AEW star Keith Lee publicly revealed that he had been working through an injury since 2022 and that the situation had continued to worsen. As a result, Lee was pulled from the 2023 AEW Worlds End pay per view and has not competed in the ring since that time.
 
Earlier this week, Twitter or X user JobberNationTV posted commentary about Lee’s perceived decline in wrestling, claiming that he had gotten lazy and stopped working out. The comments quickly drew criticism, including a response from former WWE star Dijak.

Dijak pushed back strongly against the claim and defended Lee’s professionalism and dedication.

“Bro come on, please don’t take shots at someone’s work ethic when you really have no idea what they are going through. Keith is far from lazy and he always gives everything he can to entertain the people.”

The exchange sparked further discussion among fans, with many echoing Dijak’s sentiment and pointing out that Lee’s absence has already been explained by ongoing health issues rather than a lack of effort.

