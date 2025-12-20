WWE: Unreal Season 2 Reveals How SummerSlam Stories Are Really Made

WWE: Unreal is set to return to Netflix with a second season that once again pulls back the curtain on how WWE television is created from the inside out.

The docuseries gives viewers rare access to the creative process, from writers room discussions and long term storyline planning to how matches and character moments are mapped out before they ever reach the ring. Season one captured several major behind the scenes moments, including John Cena’s heel turn and key creative calls made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his team, such as decisions surrounding the Royal Rumble.

Season two will continue that approach, offering an in depth look at WWE’s backstage operations and the people responsible for shaping its biggest stories. According to details shared via Netflix, the new season will place a strong focus on the creative build toward SummerSlam 2025, following both the writers room and selected talent as they travel on the road.

Storylines featured in WWE: Unreal Season 2

The upcoming season returns viewers to the heart of the writers room while tracking superstars through the creative journey leading into SummerSlam 2025. The series aims to show how ideas evolve from initial pitches into fully realised storylines on television.

Superstars featured in WWE: Unreal Season 2

The confirmed lineup for season two includes Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta, and Lyra Valkyria. The season will spotlight both established stars and unique personalities as they navigate creative direction and life on the road.

Episode count for WWE: Unreal Season 2

Season two will consist of five episodes, each running approximately 50 minutes.

Premiere date for WWE: Unreal Season 2

WWE: Unreal Season two will premiere on Netflix on January 20, 2026.

