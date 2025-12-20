Tessa Blanchard Fires Back At Racism Allegations, Says She Is “Tired Of Being Used As Click Bait”

×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 20, 2025
Tessa Blanchard has once again addressed the long running allegations of racism that have followed her for several years, saying she is exhausted by the continued narrative surrounding her past. The former World Champion, who is currently signed to TNA Wrestling, spoke out in a series of social media posts this week.

The controversy dates back to early 2020, when multiple female wrestlers came forward with accusations of bullying and racist behavior. The most notable claim centered on an alleged incident in Japan, where Blanchard was accused of using a racial slur toward another wrestler and spitting in her face. While Blanchard has consistently denied using a slur, the accusations quickly gained traction and had a major negative impact on her career at the time.

In her latest comments, Tessa Blanchard admitted she has made mistakes in her life but firmly rejected being labeled a racist. She argued that the situation has been exaggerated and reshaped by the current social climate.

“I’m not perfect, made plenty of mistakes in my life.. racism is not one of them nor has that ever been in my heart,” Blanchard wrote. “An incident from 10 years ago has continuously gotten twisted into something that race had absolutely nothing to do with because of the social climate. I’m tired of being used as click bait. Move on.”

Blanchard also responded directly to a user on X who asked if she was a racist, offering a brief and blunt reply.

“Nope. Never have been. Let’s move the hell on,” she said.

