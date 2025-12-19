×
Nikki Bella Opens Up About Dating Rumors And Lack Of Intimacy Amid Online Criticism

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 19, 2025
Nikki Bella is once again setting the record straight when it comes to online speculation about her personal life.

While speaking on her podcast alongside her sister Brie, Nikki addressed ongoing rumors and harsh comments about her dating life, admitting that much of what is said online could not be further from the truth. The conversation took a humorous turn, with Nikki choosing to laugh off the speculation while also being candid about where she is at right now.

Here was the exchange between Nikki and Brie.

Nikki: “It’s funny when people call me a wh*re when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time. Even think of kissing, I was thinking last night, like, do I still know how to kiss? It’s been so long.”

Brie: “Yeah, you do. You’re good.”

Nikki: “Well, I hope. I’m about to just make out with my pillow to make sure I still got it.”

Brie: “That’s so weird. We did that in middle school.”

Nikki: “Okay, well, I’m back there.”

Brie: “You can kiss. It’s natural. Your mouth and brain, it all remembers.”

Nikki: “Okay.”

Brie: “It’s like riding a bike.”

