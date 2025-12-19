WWE SmackDown Lineup Announced For Tonight As Pre Taped Episode Airs During Live Filming

WWE finds itself in an unusual position tonight, with SmackDown airing a pre taped episode while another edition of the show is being filmed at the same time for next week.

The SmackDown roster is in Grand Rapids, Michigan this evening, but that episode will not air until December 26. Instead, viewers will see the SmackDown episode that was taped earlier this week alongside Raw in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The announced lineup for tonight’s broadcast includes several notable matches and appearances.

WWE SmackDown airing Friday December 19

WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Wyatt Sicks Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defend the titles against The MFTs JC Mateo and Tonga Loa

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear following the recent angle where he attacked Drew McIntyre at McIntyre’s home

Tag Team Match

Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes vs DIY Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Non title Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane vs Nia Jax and Lash Legend

Singles Match

Giulia vs Alba Fyre

