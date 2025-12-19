WWE SmackDown Lineup Announced For Tonight As Pre Taped Episode Airs During Live Filming

WWE finds itself in an unusual position tonight, with SmackDown airing a pre taped episode while another edition of the show is being filmed at the same time for next week.
The SmackDown roster is in Grand Rapids, Michigan this evening, but that episode will not air until December 26. Instead, viewers will see the SmackDown episode that was taped earlier this week alongside Raw in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
The announced lineup for tonight’s broadcast includes several notable matches and appearances.
WWE SmackDown airing Friday December 19
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
The Wyatt Sicks Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defend the titles against The MFTs JC Mateo and Tonga Loa
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear following the recent angle where he attacked Drew McIntyre at McIntyre’s home
Tag Team Match
Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes vs DIY Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
Non title Match
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane vs Nia Jax and Lash Legend
Singles Match
Giulia vs Alba Fyre
