×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE SmackDown Lineup Announced For Tonight As Pre Taped Episode Airs During Live Filming

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 19, 2025
WWE SmackDown Lineup Announced For Tonight As Pre Taped Episode Airs During Live Filming

WWE finds itself in an unusual position tonight, with SmackDown airing a pre taped episode while another edition of the show is being filmed at the same time for next week.

The SmackDown roster is in Grand Rapids, Michigan this evening, but that episode will not air until December 26. Instead, viewers will see the SmackDown episode that was taped earlier this week alongside Raw in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The announced lineup for tonight’s broadcast includes several notable matches and appearances.

WWE SmackDown airing Friday December 19

WWE Tag Team Championship Match
The Wyatt Sicks Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defend the titles against The MFTs JC Mateo and Tonga Loa

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear following the recent angle where he attacked Drew McIntyre at McIntyre’s home

Tag Team Match
Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes vs DIY Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Non title Match
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane vs Nia Jax and Lash Legend

Singles Match
Giulia vs Alba Fyre

Join WNS on DISCORD
& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

New York City, New York

Dec. 20th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

New York City, New York

Dec. 21st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#smackdown

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#honorclub

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy