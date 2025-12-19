AEW Star Bobby Lashley Injury More Serious Than Expected

During the November 13 2025 edition of AEW Collision, MVP addressed Bobby Lashley’s absence and confirmed that the powerhouse is currently sidelined due to injury. While specific details have not been made public, it has since been clarified that the situation is serious enough to keep Lashley out of action for the foreseeable future.

“The only thing we know is the injury is legit and it is significant. But the actual injury has not been disclosed. He is not going to be around at least for a while and Shelton Benjamin will be working singles for now unless they add a new team member.”

Lashley has not competed since the AEW Full Gear pay per view, where he took part in the Casino Gauntlet match to crown the inaugural AEW National Champion. That appearance now appears to have been his final match before being forced onto the sidelines.

In Lashley’s absence, Shelton Benjamin has already begun transitioning into singles competition. This week on Dynamite, Benjamin entered the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal on his own, signalling a temporary shift in direction for the duo while Lashley recovers. There has been no indication yet on when Lashley could return, or whether the group will expand in the meantime.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.