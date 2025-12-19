×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

SPOILER: WWE NXT Star Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown As Main Roster Call Up Nears

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 19, 2025
SPOILER: WWE NXT Star Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown As Main Roster Call Up Nears

Top NXT star Trick Williams was reportedly backstage at WWE’s double taping in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday night. WWE is running the Van Andel Arena to tape upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown in advance of the holiday period.

Williams was said to be present behind the scenes as WWE prepares content for the December 22 episode of Raw and the December 26 episode of SmackDown. While it has not been confirmed whether he will appear on camera during the tapings, his presence has added fuel to ongoing speculation that his move to the main roster is close.

Trick Williams has been one of the standout performers in NXT over the past year. He captured the NXT Championship and was positioned at the centre of multiple high profile storylines, establishing himself as one of the brand’s top stars. A call up has been rumoured for months, and with Royal Rumble season approaching, the timing would make sense for WWE to begin that transition.

If Williams is indeed on the verge of joining Raw or SmackDown, his arrival would mark another major step in his rapid rise and could set the stage for a strong debut on a much bigger platform.

