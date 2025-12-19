WWE Quietly Shuts The Door On AEW And TNA Talent

WWE has reportedly closed the door on bringing in talent from rival promotions for the time being, with wrestlers from both TNA and AEW being told the company is not actively hiring.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE believes its developmental system is currently full of talent that is either close to being ready or already prepared for the next level. Because of that, there is reportedly little need to add new names from outside the company.

Meltzer noted that despite TNA securing a new television deal, there remains uncertainty within the promotion. That situation has led several talents to reach out to WWE in recent months, only to be met with rejection.

“We were told that of late talent from both TNA and AEW who have called WWE have been told that they aren’t looking at hiring new people,” Meltzer reported. “The idea is that they have so many in developmental, many of whom are ready that they don’t need new people.”

The hiring stance is said to be flexible rather than absolute. Meltzer clarified that WWE would likely make exceptions for major stars or specific high value targets if the right opportunity presented itself.

“This is not an absolute, and obviously guys the level of Jericho or Slater wouldn’t necessarily fall into that category,” Meltzer added.

The report comes as TNA Wrestling has recently locked down several members of its roster on short term extensions. Jake Something, Steve Maclin, Zachary Wentz, and AJ Francis have reportedly signed three month deals that will keep them with the company into early 2026. While the agreements offer flexibility, they have also contributed to uncertainty among talent.

WWE’s current approach follows the recent signing of former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who has already made the move to the NXT roster.

