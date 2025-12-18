×
Saraya Opens Up About Car Theft And Her Ongoing Rental Disaster

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 18, 2025
Saraya Opens Up About Car Theft And Her Ongoing Rental Disaster

Saraya has found herself dealing with real life chaos after her car was stolen and wrecked, leaving her stuck with what she calls a cursed rental.

Speaking on her Rulebreakers podcast, the former AEW star opened up about the situation and how it has completely thrown her off.

“I do need a car , yeah, legit. My car got stolen. Could you imagine? My s*** got f****** crashed into as well. That rental car is cursed.”

Now searching for a new vehicle, Saraya said she is open minded as long as it is not something cheap.

“For a new car, just give me a chunky boy or a slick boy , it doesn’t matter. Just don’t give me the cheaper boy, you know?”

She admitted she leans toward big and powerful cars and praised her stolen Tesla Plaid for its speed and reliability.

“I did like my Tesla Plaid. That was a fun car to cruise around in. That car was so fast , it was insane. It was the fastest car on the road. A great car. Yeah , great car. I never had a single issue with it.”

Adjusting to rental life has been rough, with Saraya joking that her driving skills seem to disappear the moment she gets behind the wheel of a temporary car.

“As soon as I’m in a rental car, though, I’m crashing into everything. I swear , I am a great driver.”

