Netflix And WWE Could Expand Partnership With Podcast And Studio Programming Plans

WWE could find itself playing a role in Netflix’s growing push into podcasting.

This week, Netflix announced new agreements with Barstool Sports and iHeartMedia that will bring several high profile podcasts to the service. While the audio versions of those shows will remain freely available on other platforms, Netflix will house the video editions exclusively behind its paywall, signaling a clear move toward premium podcast content.

According to Front Office Sports, Fanatics has already held discussions with Netflix about potentially involving WWE in this initiative. WWE and Fanatics currently operate a joint podcast network that includes Six Feet Under with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, and What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon. At present, the video versions of those podcasts are hosted on YouTube.

Front Office Sports noted that Netflix’s interest may go beyond third party podcast acquisitions. The outlet reported that Fanatics has pitched WWE studio programming to the streaming giant, with the possibility that either existing shows, new concepts, or a combination of both could be part of future talks. WWE and Fanatics have already collaborated on multiple projects featuring names such as The Undertaker, Stephanie McMahon, Cody Rhodes, and Logan Paul, and the two companies are said to be planning further expansions of their content partnership.

While it remains unclear which specific shows were discussed, sources indicated that Fanatics and WWE have recently evaluated talent for new programming. The timing is notable, as Netflix currently airs WWE Raw live on Monday nights in the United States, while Fanatics oversees WWE’s merchandising and collectibles businesses. Representatives for Fanatics, WWE, and Netflix declined to comment on the report.

The discussions come as WWE and Netflix approach the one year mark of their partnership. Netflix officially became the U.S. home of Raw in January 2025, with a broader slate of WWE content available internationally. That relationship is set to continue into 2026, with season two of the docuseries WWE Unreal scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 20.

Netflix has also continued to test the waters in the podcast space elsewhere, having announced a separate video podcast agreement with Spotify back in October, further underlining its intent to make podcasting a key part of its content strategy moving forward.