Vince Russo Says Triple H Completely Ruined John Cena’s Farewell Tour

John Cena’s farewell run may have been designed to celebrate a legend, but Vince Russo believes it did the exact opposite.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Russo ripped into WWE’s handling of Cena’s retirement tour, calling the entire run a failure from top to bottom. Rather than focusing solely on Cena tapping out to GUNTHER, Russo widened the scope, pointing to business struggles and creative decisions he feels reflect a bigger problem.

“We’ve got to talk about John Cena I mean wow. I bring this up all the time. I bring this up all the time. Numbers continue to go down we’re seeing trends. They lost Fox. ESPN is allegedly not happy.”

Russo also questioned WWE’s momentum on streaming, claiming the excitement around the Netflix move has already cooled.

“Bro I love this right off the bat they’re out of the top 10 on Netflix for two weeks in a row. And what’s everybody reporting Well this premiered on Netflix this week and that premiered on Netflix. Bro they haven’t even been on for a year and they’re already falling out of the top 10.”

From there, Russo zeroed in on Cena’s actual on screen presentation, arguing the farewell tour failed to give one of WWE’s biggest stars a single defining moment. He openly questioned how Triple H escaped blame for the booking.

“How can anybody look at this booking of John Cena’s farewell tour from day one to what we saw over the weekend How can anybody look at the entire picture and say How in God’s name does Triple H not get fired?”

According to Russo, Cena spent most of the run losing or being overshadowed, rather than shining in meaningful moments.

“Name me one spot. Name me one time when Cena shined He got his ass kicked by Brock Lesnar. He got he lost his last two matches on the way out.”

Russo also dismissed the significance of Cena’s 17th World Title win, arguing it did not even feel like Cena’s moment due to outside involvement.

“When he won the title IT WAS TRAVIS SCOTT. TRAVIS SCOTT HELPED to win the title. I don’t even know how to describe the heel turn.”

He closed his rant by challenging fans and critics alike to name a single unforgettable moment from the farewell run.

“What was the one highlight of his farewell tour What was the one highlight?”