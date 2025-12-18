Nikki Bella Sparks New Dating Rumor With NFL Star After Eagles Game Appearance

Nikki Bella has found herself at the centre of another relationship rumour, this time sparked by her well known love of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Nikki Bella were both in attendance for Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Bella, a longtime Eagles fan, shared several photos from the weekend on social media. One image in particular showed her posing in front of Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean’s locker, which quickly led some fans to speculate that the two could be dating.

Despite the online chatter, there is very little evidence to support the idea that Bella and DeJean are in a relationship. The speculation appears to be based solely on shared photos and their mutual association with the team.

This is not the first time Bella’s Eagles fandom has led to similar rumours. She was recently linked online to WWE Superstar Grayson Waller after a fan noticed her using a green heart emoji on one of his posts. Bella quickly shut that down, explaining that they are both simply Eagles fans and nothing more. That same explanation could easily apply here as well.

Until either Bella or DeJean publicly confirms anything, there is no indication that the two are dating. Bella has kept her personal life relatively private following her filing for divorce from Dancing with the Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev in September 2024 after a domestic violence incident. DeJean has also previously been linked to Steph Wilfawn, with the pair believed to have been dating since at least April 2024.

For now, it appears this is simply another case of fans reading too much into a shared interest and a few social media photos.