AEW Fan Claims Palestinian Flag Was Confiscated Or Face Removal At Dynamite

A fan who attended Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping in Manchester has claimed they were forced to give up a Palestinian flag or face removal from the arena.

In a post shared on Reddit, user kalofel said security approached them while they were seated near the aisle during the Dynamite taping and confiscated the flag they were holding. According to the account, the fan was told that refusing to hand over the flag would result in them being ejected from the event for not complying with instructions.

“I have been to numerous AEW events over the past couple of years and have displayed Palestinian and Trans flags as a sign of solidarity on numerous occasions without incident until tonight where security approached me and told me to either give them the flag or exit the show,” the fan wrote.

AEW has not publicly commented on the situation. The company is generally known for allowing fans a fair amount of freedom when it comes to signs and personal expression in the crowd, which has led some fans to question whether the decision came from AEW itself or from venue security acting independently.

The incident also comes at a time of heightened sensitivity in the United Kingdom surrounding protests related to the Israel and Palestine conflict. In recent months, authorities in cities including London and Manchester have taken a firmer stance on demonstrations and political messaging, particularly following violent incidents connected to public gatherings.

Police officials have warned that certain slogans and symbols may be viewed differently given the current climate, stressing that context matters and that messages displayed in public spaces can carry serious consequences. While it remains unclear if those broader concerns directly influenced the situation at Dynamite, the timing has fueled speculation among fans online.

As of now, there has been no confirmation on whether the flag was taken due to AEW policy, venue rules, or wider security guidance. The situation has sparked debate among fans about where the line is drawn between personal expression and event regulations at live wrestling shows.

