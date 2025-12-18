Bad Bunny Shares Stage With Pro Wrestlers During Mexico City Concert

Bad Bunny’s connection to professional wrestling was on full display this week as several familiar faces from the ring appeared alongside him during his latest live show.

The Grammy award winning Puerto Rican star is currently in Mexico City for a run of dates at Estadio GNP Seguros as part of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. During the December 16 concert, the crowd was treated to a surprise crossover moment when multiple AAA wrestlers joined Bad Bunny on stage.

La Parka later shared footage on TikTok showing himself singing and dancing with Bad Bunny during the performance. He was joined by fellow AAA stars Mr Iguana and Octagon Jr, with the group clearly enjoying the moment as they interacted with the global music icon in front of a packed stadium. WWE star Penta was also in attendance at the show, adding to the strong wrestling presence around the event.

Bad Bunny’s interest in lucha libre has been especially noticeable in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he was spotted attending a CMLL event while wearing a disguise, seemingly hoping to keep a low profile while watching the action. The latest concert appearance only further highlights his ongoing ties to the wrestling world and his continued support of the scene.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.