TNA iMPACT! Preview For Tonight December 18 2025 From El Paso Texas

TNA iMPACT returns this evening with a stacked card as the promotion continues its road toward major crossover clashes and a pivotal championship opportunity. The December 18, 2025 episode airs at 8 7c across AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA Plus and YouTube, with several high profile segments and matches announced.

Scheduled for tonight’s show

• Elijah in concert

• Angel Warriors Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside vs Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore

• 20 Man number one contender battle royal with the winner earning a TNA World Championship match at the AMC debut of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT

• Team TNA Mike Santana The Hardys Steve Maclin and Santino Marella vs Team NXT Stacks Lexis King Tyson Dupont Tyriek Igwe and Brooks Jensen in a steel cage match

