TNA iMPACT! Preview For Tonight December 18 2025 From El Paso Texas

TNA iMPACT returns this evening with a stacked card as the promotion continues its road toward major crossover clashes and a pivotal championship opportunity. The December 18, 2025 episode airs at 8 7c across AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA Plus and YouTube, with several high profile segments and matches announced.
Scheduled for tonight’s show
• Elijah in concert
• Angel Warriors Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside vs Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore
• 20 Man number one contender battle royal with the winner earning a TNA World Championship match at the AMC debut of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT
• Team TNA Mike Santana The Hardys Steve Maclin and Santino Marella vs Team NXT Stacks Lexis King Tyson Dupont Tyriek Igwe and Brooks Jensen in a steel cage match
The road to #TNAGenesis and Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC continues as #TNAiMPACT! delivers a loaded episode TONIGHT at 8/7c on TNA+ around the world, @AXSTV in the US, and @Sportsnet 360 in Canada., TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 18, 2025
Full preview: https://t.co/qRku0eynZE
Subscribe to TNA+:… pic.twitter.com/7JTSx1hFel
Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Dec. 19th 2025
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Dec. 19th 2025
New York City, New York
Dec. 20th 2025
New York City, New York
Dec. 21st 2025
USA
Dec. 26th 2025
USA
Dec. 26th 2025