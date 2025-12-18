Hiroshi Tanahashi Says He Does Not Want To Look Older Or Slower In NJPW Retirement Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi is determined to turn back the clock one final time as he prepares for the retirement match of his legendary career.

NJPW held a public training session this week featuring Tanahashi and Aaron Wolf to promote their upcoming bouts at Wrestle Kingdom 20. Tanahashi is set to close the book on his in ring career by facing longtime rival Kazuchika Okada, while Wolf will make his professional wrestling debut when he challenges EVIL for the NEVER Openweight Championship.

During the session, Tanahashi was asked what he hopes fans take away from his final match.

“I don’t want them to justify my retirement. I don’t want them to see me look older or slower, but to see a Tanahashi who can still go, and that everybody else is chasing right to the end,” he said.

The Tanahashi versus Okada match renews one of the most celebrated rivalries in modern professional wrestling. Their series of matches helped usher in NJPW’s golden era, with both men defining the company’s rise on the global stage. Okada, now signed with AEW, is returning to Wrestle Kingdom to stand across the ring from Tanahashi one last time, helping his longtime rival bring his career to a fitting close.

Outside the ring, Tanahashi will continue to play a major role in the company. He currently serves as NJPW’s president and will remain in that position following his retirement. Wolf, meanwhile, represents the future, with the Olympic gold medalist in judo viewed as a major prospect for the promotion.

When asked if he had any advice for Wolf ahead of his debut, Tanahashi offered a thoughtful response.

“Some wrestlers retire more than once (laughs). But there’s only one debut,” he said. “It’s an important point. I want him to put in the absolute best he has.”

Tanahashi versus Okada will headline the January 4 Wrestle Kingdom event. EVIL versus Wolf is scheduled for the third to last match on the card.

