AEW Worlds End 2025 Adds New Title Match

AEW has officially added a major women’s championship match to the Worlds End pay per view, with the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles set to be defended on the show.

The match was set up during Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite and Collision, which featured an eight woman tag team bout involving the champions and their future challengers. AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron of Babes of Wrath will defend their titles against TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena at Worlds End on Saturday, December 27.

During the Holiday Bash match, Mone scored the pinfall victory over Nightingale, immediately giving her team momentum heading into the title challenge. After the match, Athena and Mone appeared in a backstage promo where they formally challenged Babes of Wrath. The championship bout was later confirmed during the broadcast.

With the addition of this match, the Worlds End card continues to take shape as one of AEW’s most stacked events of the year.

The updated card for AEW Worlds End includes: