Adam Cole Reveals Gift That Changed His Entire Year After Injury Scare

Adam Cole has endured a difficult year, but a recent surprise has given him a much needed lift away from the ring.

The AEW star shared an Instagram post this week revealing a custom built arcade machine he received from Phantom Arcades. Featuring a massive 48 inch screen, the machine was designed by Blackmass Design and showcases several of Cole’s favourite video game characters. Cole said working with the team on the project was an absolute joy and something he will treasure for the rest of his life.

A lifelong gaming fan, Cole also runs the popular Twitch channel “TheCHUGS,” where he regularly streams and connects with fans. His future in the ring remains uncertain after he was sidelined this summer due to a concussion. It was not the first time concussion issues have threatened his career, as he faced similar concerns back in 2022.

“It’s been a challenging time for me, this past year. And let me tell you, this made my entire year,” Cole said while showing off the arcade machine. “I have quite a few collectibles when it comes to video games, and this is easily my pride and joy.”

Outside of wrestling, Cole has continued to explore his passion for gaming. Earlier this year, he lent his voice to Curiosity A Cat Climbing Game, which launched on Steam and Steam Deck in October.