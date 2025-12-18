Former WWE Tag Champion Returning To Bare Knuckle Fighting In 2026

Gzim Selmani, known to wrestling fans as Rezar, appears to be preparing for a return to combat sports following his most recent departure from WWE.

Selmani is expected to step back into the fight world after signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, with plans in place for a debut in 2026. While no opponent has been officially announced, he is currently slated to compete at KnuckleMania VI in February 2026. If the bout goes ahead as planned, it will mark his first combat sports appearance in more than ten years.

Selmani’s exit from WWE in February 2025 brought an end to his second run with the company and his involvement in The Final Testament alongside Karrion Kross. Since that release, questions surrounded whether he would remain in professional wrestling or return to his original background in mixed martial arts. That uncertainty now appears to be resolved.

Before entering the wrestling business, Selmani compiled a solid 6 and 2 record in MMA. He competed for notable promotions including Bellator and BAMMA and gained attention in 2014 when he submitted former strongman Oli Thompson in just 18 seconds. In 2015, Selmani placed his fighting career on hold in order to pursue professional wrestling full time.

That decision led to significant success. Teaming with Akam as The Authors of Pain, Selmani quickly became a dominant force in WWE. The duo captured both the NXT Tag Team Championships and the Raw Tag Team Championships, establishing themselves as one of the most physically imposing teams of their era. Despite that success, they were released in 2020, rehired in 2023, and later released again earlier this year after their alliance with Kross failed to gain long term traction.

In a previous interview, Selmani revealed just how close he and Akam came to walking away from WWE during their first main roster call up in 2018. The tipping point came when they were informed they would be separated from their longtime manager, Paul Ellering.

“That was the day that we were deciding to stop with WWE,” Rezar said. “The first day at the main roster, they were telling us, ‘You have to leave Paul Ellering.’ And me and my tag team partner Akam… he said, ‘Yo, let’s just give our resignation letter and just leave’.”

According to Selmani, it was Ellering himself who convinced them to stay and see how things played out.

“Paul told us, ‘Try it out. I’ve helped you guys to get there, so much hard work, we can always get the back back together later’,” Rezar recalled.