SPOILERS: WWE NXT Results For The Next Two Weeks

WWE taped the next two weeks of NXT on Wednesday, allowing the roster and production team to wrap up the year early before returning to live television in January. The pre taped episodes advance several ongoing storylines and set the stage for NXT New Year’s Evil on January 6, 2026.

December 23 NXT spoilers

• Lola Vice defeated Izzi Dame. The match descended into chaos when Tatum Paxley chased Shawn Spears away from ringside with a chainsaw, creating a major distraction. Vice capitalised on the moment to secure the win, but the celebration was short lived as Kelani Jordan stormed the ring and attacked Vice after the bell.

• New NXT Women’s North American Champion Thea Hail addressed the crowd in her first promo since winning the title. Blake Monroe interrupted and immediately demanded another shot, leading to a championship rematch being made official for NXT New Year’s Evil.

• Tavion Heights defeated Eli Knight in a straightforward contest that continued to establish Heights as a rising force on the brand.

• NXT General Manager Ava moderated a tense face to face between Je’Von Evans and Ricky Saints. The verbal exchange quickly became heated, and Ava confirmed the two would meet in singles action on the December 30 episode.

• Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye defeated Stacks and Arianna Grace in a Christmas Chaos Match. The bout leaned heavily into the holiday theme, with weapons and mayhem playing a major role in the finish.

• Lexis King defeated Andre Chase, furthering King’s momentum following recent character changes.

• Chelsea Green defeated Sol Ruca to retain the Women’s United States Championship. The finish saw Moose chase off Ethan Page, while Alba Fyre intervened at a key moment to stop Ruca from hitting the Sol Snatcher, allowing Green to escape with the title.

December 30 NXT spoilers

• Tatum Paxley interrupted an in ring promo from Izzi Dame, continuing their unresolved issues. NXT management later confirmed the two will face each other at New Year’s Evil.

• Jacy Jayne defeated Wren Sinclair. After the match, Fatal Influence attacked Sinclair until Kendal Grey ran in for the save. Grey stood tall and posed with the NXT Women’s Championship, sending a clear message to the division.

• Tavion Heights dominated Lexis King in a quick squash match, reinforcing Heights’ growing dominance and leaving King visibly frustrated.

• OTM defeated Swipe Right in tag team action that showcased OTM’s power and cohesion.

• DarkState interrupted a concert segment featuring Joe Hendry and launched a surprise assault. Tony D’Angelo was shown watching the attack from the shadows, hinting at possible involvement or future conflict.

• Ethan Page defeated Moose to retain the NXT North American Championship after a hard hitting main event clash.

• Ricky Saints defeated Je’Von Evans. The finish came after a referee bump, followed by a low blow and Saints hitting the Roshambo to secure the victory.