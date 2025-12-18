WWE Reportedly Considers Policy Changes Following Botched Finish On NXT

An unexpected title change on NXT reportedly caused major disruption behind the scenes, forcing WWE creative to rapidly rethink weeks of already recorded television.

Thea Hail defeated Blake Monroe to capture the NXT Women’s North American Championship on the December 16 episode of NXT. However, the title switch was not planned and came at a particularly difficult moment for the brand.

At the time of the match, NXT was finishing its final tapings of the year so talent and staff could head home for the holidays. Several upcoming episodes had already been filmed with Monroe positioned as champion, leaving creative with little room to maneuver once the result became official. The situation led to a frantic effort to edit, adjust, and in some cases reshoot material to align with the new championship picture.

The confusion was apparent almost immediately. WWE’s website briefly listed Monroe as the winner even after Hail had been awarded the title in the ring. Internally, there is belief that Monroe may have had the wind knocked out of her during the closing moments of the match, which resulted in a delayed kickout and an unexpected three count from the referee.

Rather than attempting to reverse course, WWE ultimately chose to move forward with the outcome. A post match confrontation between Hail and Monroe was added on short notice to help frame the title change as intentional and meaningful. Updated graphics and social media content were also produced quickly to reinforce Hail’s championship win.

The incident is expected to have lasting effects on how NXT handles taped programming. There is now discussion about requiring talent to remain on site until the very end of production, even if their scheduled segments are completed, to ensure availability for any necessary changes or reshoots.

A rematch between Hail and Monroe is already being talked about internally, with many expecting it to happen at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 6, 2026. As of now, the match has not been officially announced.

