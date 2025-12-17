AEW Dynamite & Collision Holiday Bash Results - December 17, 2025

AEW Holiday Bash goes down tonight in England.

The show is scheduled to kick off at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, and will air for three hours with Dynamite and Collision airing back-to-back after being taped earlier today in Manchester, England.

The following are complete AEW Holiday Bash results from Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW HOLIDAY BASH RESULTS 12/17/25

They waste no time getting down to business, as the clock strikes 8pm EST., and immediately we settle inside the arena in Manchester, where Excalibur quickly welcomes us to the show before sending things down to the ring for our opening contest.

AEW Continental Classic (Blue League): Jon Moxley (3) vs. Roderick Strong (0)

In the ring are Jon Moxley from The Death Riders and Roderick Strong from The Paragon (but not The Conglomeration). The bell sounds to get this Blue League bout in the ongoing 2025 AEW Continental Classic round-robin tournament officially off-and-running.

Strong goes right to work on Moxley, who has been having an unusual streak of bad luck in the ring over the past several weeks. Strong takes Mox in the corner, but the referee forces a clean break. Mox uses this to his advantage, hitting Strong on the break and taking him down to the mat.

Roderick Strong immediately fights back, and once again backs Mox into a corner, this time blasting him with a chop that echoes throughout the arena. The two exchange strikes back-and-forth in the middle of the ring, as the crowd reacts to each shot that lands with the appropriate response.

The action spills back out to the floor at ringside, where Strong continues to blast Mox with an assortmentof strikes. They fight into the crowd, beating each other up in front of the England fans in attendance. Mox rolls into the ring and hits a running dive onto Strong.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this Continental Classic contest continues. When the show returns, we see more back-and-forth action from both guys. Strong avoids a Paradigm Shift and counters with a tiger driver.

Mox stops another Strong-hold attempt with five minutes remaining, and drops Roddy twice for a pair of near-falls. Mox cinches in a modified sleeper hold, but Strong manages to roll toward the ropes to force a break. Strong takes Mox down for a two count, before finally cinching in the Strong-hold.

Mox is struggling here as he crawls toward the ropes. Roderick changes his grip on the hold, and that’s enough for Mox to break free. He sends Strong out of the ring, and as Roddy charges back in he runs into a Paradigm Shift by Mox for two. He follows up with the Death Rider DDT for the win.

Winner: Jon Moxley (6 points)

A Quick Word From 'The Mad King' Eddie Kingston

Backstage, we hear from Eddie Kingston who says you either win or you learn. He acknowledges the loss via tap out to Joe, saying he’s learned from that and that could be bad news for everyone who faces him next. He’ll see us again, maybe at AEW Collision to see who wants to step up.

$1,000,000 Winner Take All Trios Match: The Elite vs. The Don Callis Family

Now we head back to ringside, where Don Callis is nearly booed out of the building as he introduces Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero for our next match. Kazuchika Okada makes his entrance next, curiously not introduced by Callis as he walks down the ramp.

We get the original theme song from Being The Elite to introduce The Young Bucks duo of Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson. They come out, the music fades down and the usual theme song for Kenny Omega hits. The crowd goes wild as the reunited trio of The Elite head to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Callis takes his seat alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the call for special guest commentary of this high stakes, high dollar match.

Takeshita and Omega kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. The crowd is chanting for Omega as the two men circle the mat. Side headlock by Konosuke, but Kenny breaks free to hit the ropes, running right into a boot by Omega.

The tag is made to Nick, and The Elite gang up on Takeshita in the corner leading to a backbreaker by Omega and a leg drop by Nick. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return to several additional minutes of back-and-forth offense before settling into another mid-match advertising time out. This time when the show returns, we see a running boot to Okada by Matt, who sends Hechicero to the floor before setting Takeshita up for a double-team and a near-fall for Nick.

Hechicero makes the tag now, landing a running strike on Nick in the corner before going for a Mad Scientist Bomb, but Nick fights back with a Destroyer sending the luchador hard into the canvas. Okada tags in, and the crowd is in a ruckus when Omega makes the tag as well. The two trade strikes as the crowd chants along.

Okada in the corner, and he catches Omega before blocking a One-Winged Angel attempt, only to run into a superkick by Matt. Chaos ensues as the rest of the men come in, with Takeshita taking Matt down with a Blue Thunder Bomb only to eat a knee strike by Omega.

Konosuke makes the tag and goes after the now-legal Nick, only for Matt to tag himself in for a superkick to the Alpha. Move after move now, until Takeshita takes a ride with a sunset flip assisting a German suplex. Okada comes in now, stopping a springboard attack with a dropkick as Takeshita gets a near-fall off a running knee.

Takeshita’s running knee on Matt is stopped by a Rainmaker lariat attempt, and the trio argue following a Hechicero tag, until Okada and Hechicero are sent out of the ring by The Elite. A snap dragon suplex by Omega takes out each of the Don Callis Family. We get a triple superkick on Hechicero and One Winged Angel from Omega for the win.

Once the match wraps up, we see a staredown between Takeshita and Okada after they take down Omega, but they turn their attention to taking out the Bucks before getting into it with each other once more until Omega runs them off with a broom. The ref retrieves the bag with the money, handing it to Omega who stands with the Bucks.

Winners: The Elite

MJF Returns, Adds Himself To AEW Worlds End Main Event

The show heads to another commercial break after the $1,000,000 trios bout wraps up. When the show returns, we head down to the ring for our advertised AEW Worlds End 2025 world title main event contract signing between current title-holder Samoa Joe, former champion Hangman Page and the recently returning Swerve Strickland.

Tony Schiavone introduces the three men going at it for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End. Really good pop for Hangman Adam Page, a huge pop for Swerve Strickland, and a “Joe” chant for the champ himself. Tony talks about the contract for the Three-Way Match, talking up all three men before asking if they’re ready to sign.

Joe takes the mic, saying sometimes he wish Schiavone would shut his big yapper, in a page out of the late Chris Farley's playbook. He explains he brought his boys out to make sure everyone was safe, and to make sure nothing would trigger anyone to do something stupid.

He signs the contract as the crowd chants “Whose House? Swerve’s House." This riles up Joe, who says he will walk out of Worlds End as champion, and that he hopes both men will make it to the show in one piece. Strickland says he came back to AEW with his eyes on the AEW World Championship.

He addresses the mutual respect, in some weird way, between he and Page, while noting the mutual hatred they have for Samoa Joe. He remembers having to sign the contract for his title shot last year in a pool of his own blood, and he paid Joe back by taking the title away from him.

He says he’ll pay Joe back for all these hoops he has to go through by taking the title away again. He promises to beat Joe so badly he’ll be even uglier than in 2007 with his face tattoo. With that, Swerve signs the contract next.

Page speaks now, addressing the hell he’s been through prior to finally taking back the world title, especially against the Death Riders. He talks about how he ended up taking on the challenge all by himself, winning the world title from Jon Moxley at All In Texas.

He talked about knowing he’d face those he was fighting alongside, addressing that Joe turned to his Opps to help him take the title. In the latter stages of Joe’s career, Page would hope that the legend of Samoa Joe would not be defined by the piece of sh*t that Joe is now, which garners a chant along those lines by the crowd.

Joe says if anyone would know about that it’s this God-forsaken town. Page says he knew there would come a time when he would stand across the ring from Swerve. Page says he would expect nothing less if he’d faced Swerve for the title one on one, but that is not the world we live in.

He runs Joe some more before finally signing the contract. Tony confirms the Three-Way match for the PPV, but before he finishes his sentence the lights go out, before the music of MJF hits, bringing out the former World Champion to a big pop from the crowd as they sing along to his music.

MJF steps into the ring, calling for his music to be cut. “MJF” chants from the crowd as he asks for his own contract from ringside, signing it to hand over to Schiavone. Tony announces that MJF has cashed in his guaranteed title match won in the Casino Gauntlet.

He then makes this a Four-Way match, but is cut off by MJF, who tells Schiavone to leave his ring. He talks about why he would face three men for the title, thinking about things while he was getting ready to be an actual Hollywood star.

He focuses on “Seabiscuit” by addressing that to really hurt Page, he wants to take the title far away from him while beating two of his fiercest rivals in one fell swoop. Joe starts to talk but is cut off, and we are reminded that there is no physicality allowed between any of the men in this match.

From there, MJF runs down Joe, culminating in saying that he will beat the champ at the same event where Joe ended MJF’s title reign. Swerve interrupts to tell MJF he needs to be afraid of him, and this leads to MJF setting his sights on Strickland, making comparisons to P. Diddy due to baby oil and "dog-sh*t" rapping skills.

MJF brings up the shared history the two have, before their paths split with Strickland “twerking for Top Dolla” while in WWE before making his way to AEW. He runs Swerve down some more before saying this is MJF’s house, the rent is due, and the Devil is here to collect.

He says you can call him Michael Corleone, as he is ready to handle all of the family business at once at AEW Worlds End. He asks the crowd if they happen to know why? Because he’s MJF, and he’s better than you. And you know it. Mic drop and off he goes to wrap up an epic comeback promo.

Backstage With JetSpeed

We shoot backstage after the contract signing for AEW Worlds End wraps up. We see JetSpeed duo Kevin Knight and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey talking about their focus on the remainder of the AEW Continental Classic, both of whom have big tourney matches coming up on AEW Collision.

Mercedes Moné, Athena, Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa

Back down to ringside we go, as it's time for advertised eight-woman tag-team action. The first team make their entrances one at a time ending with Mercedes Moné, before heading to the ring. Out next are the Timeless Love Bombs, followed by the Babes of Wrath as they head to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Moné and Nightingale kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Willow quickly slams the TBS Champion before tagging in Cameron for a double-team that garners a two count.

Athena tags in, taking down Harley only to be sent to the mat herself. Shafir tags in now, laying into Harley before Mina makes a blind tag to surprise Marina with a torneo for a near-fall. Bayne comes in for a double-team, but Mina fends them off before looking for a figure four on Shafir.

She catches Megan with a DDT as well. Toni comes in for an assist, and chaos ensues with the match spilling to the outside. We head to a break. Back live, we see Toni is in control as she sends Marina down to the mat multiple times.

Marina heads to the corner, but is taken out with a hip attack, only for Athena to intercept a Storm Zero attempt. Moné and Cameron come in as well, but they cancel each other out leaving us with Storm and Shafir. Tags are made to Bayne and Nightingale.

The latter sends the Megasus to the mat with a big spine-buster for two. Some more chaos as Shafir goes on the attack, only to be sent to the outside. Athena gets a tag and makes a dive, only to be intercepted with a pounce by Willow. Moné gets a tag of her own before Willow is caught with an O-Face by Athena to end this one. Back to break.

Winners: Mercedes Moné, Athena, Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir

AEW Continental Classic (Gold League): Kyle Fletcher (6) vs. PAC (3)

The show returns, and we head right back down to the ring for our next match of the evening, which is our second Continental Classic tournament tilt of the show. This one features Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC in Gold League action. The bell sounds and off we go.

Straight out of the gate, we see Fletcher take PAC to the mat. PAC fights back to his feet, sending the former TNT Champion to the canvas before Kyle fights back to a vertical base for a scoop slam. PAC gets to his feet in the corner, dodging a charge by Fletcher.

PAC breaks away from a dragon screw to take Fletcher to the outside with a hurricanrana, but Fletcher intercepts him with a punch when PAC goes for a dive. Fletcher gets back in the ring, working on PAC until he’s sent to the outside.

PAC lands a boot to the face of Kyle before landing a hurricanrana off the apron as the ref begins the count. PAC brings Fletcher back to the ring, hearing the crowd cheering for him, and this distracts him long enough for Fletcher to fight back.

PAC responds with an avalanche belly to belly suplex, sending the Protostar crashing to the mat. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this Continental Classic Gold League bout continues.

When the show returns, we see Fletcher manage to regain control when he counters with a modified Michinoku Driver on PAC to get a close near-fall. He uses the ropes to get back to his feet in the corner, only for PAC to boot him to the canvas before climbing the turnbuckle.

Fletcher leaves the ring, but this just makes PAC change his trajectory for a moonsault, sending the Protostar to the floor. He brings Fletcher back into the ring for a suplex and a two count. Fletcher gets to his feet as we hear that ten minutes remain in the match.

PAC goes after him in the corner only for Kyle to land a Liger Bomb to get a two count of his own. PAC climbs to his feet in the corner but takes a running kick by Fletcher, only to fight him off from the ropes before going up top, but Kyle catches him in mid-air. PAC captures the arms of Fletcher for a crucifix hold.

He rolls him to the mat for a Brutalizer. Fletcher is fading, but manages to get his boot on the rope just in time. PAC runs the ropes for a big lariat, but only gets a two count. PAC goes up top for a Black Arrow, but is intercepted by Fletcher who catches him with the sheer drop brain-buster.

PAC narrowly kicks out at two. Fletcher takes PAC to the corner, setting him up on the top rope before PAC starts to fight back, leading to a reverse rana off the top rope, sending Fletcher crashing to the mat. PAC goes up top, connecting with a Black Arrow. He makes the cover for the win and three more points.

Winner: PAC (6 points)

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

The final match for the first two-hour AEW Dynamite portion of tonight's three-hour Holiday Bash special event is coming up now, as it's time for the annual AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale to find out which two competitors will be vying for the latest AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring.

We see the final ring entrances for some of the participants in this battle royale, with most of the competitors already surrounding the ringside area. Ricochet and The Gates of Agony attack Brodido on the way to the ring. The final few ring walks are out of the way, the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running.

The ring gets cleared out, although no actual eliminations are made, as the former Acclaimed stars stare each other down. Max starts up his chant, which the crowd actually does loudly, before Bishop Kaun tries to get involved, and this leads to a Scissor Me Timbers from the former tag champs.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are in opposing corners and playing to the crowd, about to do their scissor-handshake, but before they can, Ricochet slides in and attacks them for a ton of heat from the Manchester crowd. Bowens focuses on Ricochet for revenge, only to be eliminated.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see three big meaty men slinging meat, with Shelton Benjamin ultimately joining the fray and breaking up the momentum.

After that, we see Shelton cut off Ricochet, sending him into Luchasaurus for a chokeslam. Alexander sends out Benjamin as Luchasaurus eliminates Mark Davis, only to be eliminated by Alexander. We’re down to six men as they go at each other, with The Demand targeting Brody King.

He fends them off from the corner. King hits a Death Valley Driver sending Ricochet into Leona in the corner, but Josh Alexander catches him with an ankle lock to wear him down. We see an assist by Bandido to help send the Walking Weapon out. He is eliminated.

King leaves the ring to attack Ricochet on the barricade, but gets knocked down by Toa. Back in the ring, Bandido fends off Bishop Kaun. Leona goes after the ROH World Champion, but Brody comes in to eliminate Toa and himself. Kaun and Bandido are in the ring.

Bandido sends him out. Ricochet re-enters the ring and it's over. Bandido and Ricochet are the final two remaining competitors in the 2025 Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. As a result, on next week's AEW Dynamite, Bandido vs. Ricochet will take place to find out who gets the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Winners: Ricochet and Bandido

Jon Moxley Kicks Off AEW Collision Portion Of Show

Now it's time for the final AEW Collision hour of tonight's special three-hour AEW Holiday Bash show. We head backstage where Jon Moxley addresses the Continental Classic and how close he was to being SOL in the tournament tonight.

He briefly talks up Roderick Strong, addresses The Elite, and closes things out by saying he wants to show that he’s put it all out there when this is all done. We head back to ringside after that, as it's time for our first Collision match of the evening.

AEW Continental Classic (Blue League): Orange Cassidy (3) vs. Mascara Dorada (3)

Orange Cassidy makes his entrance for our next match. Mascara Dorada is out next, and this match gets underway. Despite the high-flying nature of both men, we start things off with a more technically-inclined exchange of holds leading to Dorada taking Cassidy to the mat.

Orange gets to the ropes for a break, catching the luchador by surprise with a headscissors and forcing him to the ropes as we go to an ad break. Back from break, Dorada stops Cassidy from getting his hands in his pockets for an arm drag off the ropes.

Orange responds with some light chops before hitting Sole Food on the luchador, and then goes for an arm drag of his own off the ropes. He settles for one on the canvas instead, sending Dorada to the outside for a dive, but Dorada dodges it for a tiger feint kick from the apron.

He hits a dive of his own on the former International Champion. He plays to the crowd cheering for him and brings Cassidy back in the ring for a two count. Powerbomb gets countered by Cassidy, but a Beach Break gets stopped allowing the luchador to hit a powerbomb the second time around for a near-fall.

Cassidy with a sunset flip from the corner, but a DDT is blocked when Dorada does a handstand to absorb the impact…only for Cassidy to land a second DDT attempt. Ten minutes remain as Dorada stops an Orange Punch attempt to drive his knees into the back of Cassidy.

Shooting Star Press by Dorada, but Orange rolls away and we get an exchange of near-falls between both men. Orange Punch blocked on the apron as Dorada goes to the top for a torneo, but Cassidy catches him for a pinning combination to take the win.

Winner: Orange Cassidy (6 points)

Backstage With Athena & Mercedes Moné

Backstage, we hear from Athena and Mercedes Moné talk about getting a pinfall over one half of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions before issuing a challenge for the titles at Worlds End. Moné also issues a challenge for a title defense.

She will put her British Championship on-the-line for this Saturday’s special edition of AEW Collision, with Athena saying she hopes Mercedes locks in for Worlds End before walking away. This wraps up the brief backstage segment, and the show moves on.

Jamie Hayter vs. Isla Dawn

Back at ringside, Jamie Hayter and Isla Dawn make their way to the ring to get our next match underway. The two go at it, with Dawn starting to get the upper hand with a flurry of offense before Hayter fights back. Dawn sends Jamie out of the ring and crashing into the barricade.

She lands a kick to keep her down as we go to ad break. We come back from break to see both women back in the ring, going at it which ends with a double cross body taking them both out. Hayter crawls to the corner, taking Isla down for a near-fall.

From there, we see a bit more offense leading to the finishing sequence. It gets started when Dawn fights back to get a two count of her own, only for Hayter to go at her for a side slam and then Hayterade for the pinfall victory. Triangle of Madness attacks, but Kris Statlander makes the save. Hayter accidentally lays Kris out.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

FTR (C) vs. Bang Bang Gang

It's main event time!

The third and final Collision-hour of tonight's AEW Holiday Bash three-hour special event has flown by, as we have already worked our way to the final advertised match of the evening. It will be FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler putting their AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

FTR will defend against The Bang Bang Gang team of Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn. The two teams make their respective ring entrances. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers, and then the bell sounds to get this one started.

Austin Gunn and Cash Wheeler kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. We see the two briefly locking up before breaking away. Another lockup leads to both men exchanging holds. Wheeler wrings the arm of Austin, who counters into a side headlock before hitting the ropes for a shoulder tackle.

A tag is made to Robinson, who continues to go to work on Cash while keeping him away from a tag to Harwood, who gets involved anyway. The ref intervenes. Dax finally gets the tag, sending Robinson to the corner before Juice fights him off.

Wheeler gets involved but gets sent to the floor by Juice, but a distraction by the ref stops him from seeing Cash trip up Robinson. Chaos ensues with all four men coming into the ring to go at it, before FTR are both sent to the outside.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into what will likely be the final commercial break of the evening, as this tag-team title tilt continues. When the show returns, we see Yuta is in control of the offense. He has an abdominal stretch on Austin.

Dax makes a blind tag that forces a break of the hold. A bit of confusion leads to a small package on Harwood, but the ref is slow to make the count, leading to just a near-fall. Wheeler back in for some more damage leading to another Dax tag and another beatdown.

Austin breaks free for the hot tag to Robinson. This brings in the other Bang Bang Gang member to loud “Juice” chants from the crowd. Robinson unleashes a series on FTR, and stacks up Harwood for a close two count. The crowd continues to rally behind Juice.

Robinson uses the energy from the crowd to continue his impressive offensive onslaught. After another minute or two of this, we see FTR begin to take over. After a near-miss finish, which led to confusion and a loud "Bullsh*t!" chant from the crowd, things get going again and Robinson is put in a submission. He taps out. Show ends.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: FTR