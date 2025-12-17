The Undertaker Jumps On Viral Turn The Lights Off Meme With Jon Hamm Twist

The Undertaker has joined the viral Turn The Lights Off trend with a video that quickly made the rounds online.

The clip was first shared by the Haroon Twins and begins with one of the brothers jokingly flirting with Michelle McCool. Moments later, The Undertaker’s iconic gong hits and he steps into frame, grabbing the brother by the throat. As he tries to explain that it was only a joke, the second brother steps in to intervene, which only results in both men being held by the throat at the same time.

That is where the original video ended. A follow up clip has now revealed the second half of the joke, leaning into a popular meme format. The caption on the new reel reads, “When you still got it at 60 years old.” Just as The Undertaker looks ready to lift both men for a chokeslam, the video abruptly cuts to actor Jon Hamm dancing in a nightclub while KATO’s Turn The Lights Off (Radio Edit) plays.

The Turn The Lights Off trend is also widely known as the Jon Hamm dancing in the club meme. The footage comes from Hamm’s new Apple TV series Your Friends and Neighbors, which features a scene of the actor dancing freely in a packed nightclub as the music plays.

Content creators quickly turned the moment into a meme, using it as an unexpected punchline in short videos. With this latest clip, it is clear that The Undertaker is more than aware of the trend and happy to have some fun with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by haroontwins (@haroontwins)

