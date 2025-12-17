×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE SmackDown Hits Biggest Audience In Months On Eve Of John Cena Retirement Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 17, 2025
WWE SmackDown Hits Biggest Audience In Months On Eve Of John Cena Retirement Match

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 1.24 million viewers on USA Network. That figure marked a 16.7 percent increase from the previous week and represented the show’s highest audience since September 19, which came before Nielsen transitioned to its Big Data plus Panel ratings system.

The episode aired on the eve of John Cena’s retirement match but did not feature an appearance from Cena himself. In the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.26 rating. That number was up 8.3 percent week to week, although it still tied for the second lowest rating the show has recorded in that category since October 31.

Despite the relatively modest demo number, SmackDown finished first across all of television in the key demographic on Friday night. The main sports competition came from women’s college basketball on ESPN2, with two games partially overlapping SmackDown’s broadcast. Those games placed second and fourth on the cable rankings for the evening.

When compared to the same week in 2024, which was measured under Nielsen’s previous panel only system, SmackDown’s overall viewership was down 19 percent. The 18 to 49 rating saw a sharper decline year over year, falling by 44.7 percent.

Join WNS on DISCORD
& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 17th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

New York City, New York

Dec. 20th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

New York City, New York

Dec. 21st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#smackdown

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#honorclub

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy