AEW Dynamite Preview. World Title Contract Signing And The Elite Reunite

AEW returns to the UK tonight for a special three hour edition of Dynamite and Collision under the Holiday Bash banner, taking place at the Co op Live venue. The stacked show brings major storyline developments, championship matches, and tournament action as AEW continues its busy end of year run.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will come face to face with Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland for a contract signing that will officially lock in their three way world title match at Worlds End. The bout will serve as a rematch of Revolution 2024, when Page and Strickland both challenged Joe during his first reign as champion. On that night, Joe retained after Hangman Page tapped out, denying Strickland the victory.

The dynamic between Page and Strickland has shifted dramatically in recent weeks. Once driven by mutual hatred, the two put their differences aside last week on Dynamite, teaming together for the first time to take down Joe’s trios partners Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs. Whether that uneasy alliance holds during the contract signing remains to be seen.

Championship stakes extend throughout the card, as FTR defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Bang Bang Gang. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn hold a previous victory over FTR, defeating them before FTR went on to capture the titles for a third time, adding extra fuel to the renewed rivalry.

The Elite reunite tonight for the first time since 2023, with Kenny Omega joining The Young Bucks to face the Don Callis Family’s Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero in a one million dollar winner takes all trios match. The bout is significant for several reasons, including Omega sharing the ring once again with AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada following his loss at All In Texas. Tension is also high after Okada’s recent betrayal of The Young Bucks, the very men who helped bring him into AEW.

The annual Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal also returns for Holiday Bash. Confirmed entrants include AEW National Champion Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Mark Davis, Anthony Bowens, Brody King, and Max Caster, with more competitors expected. The winner will earn a future match against reigning Dynamite Diamond Ring holder MJF at Dynamite on 34th Street on Christmas Eve.

Here is the current lineup for AEW Dynamite and Collision Holiday Bash.

• AEW World Championship Contract Signing

Samoa Joe vs Hangman Adam Page vs Swerve Strickland

• AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR c vs Bang Bang Gang

• One Million Dollar Winner Takes All Trios Match

The Elite Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs The Don Callis Family Kazuchika Okada Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero

• Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal

Ricochet Shelton Benjamin Mark Davis Anthony Bowens Brody King Max Caster and more

• Continental Classic Gold League Match

Pac vs Kyle Fletcher

• Continental Classic Blue League Match

Orange Cassidy vs Mascara Dorada

• Continental Classic Blue League Match

Roderick Strong vs Jon Moxley

• Eight Woman Tag Team Match

Mercedes Moné Athena Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne vs Babes of Wrath and Timeless Lovebombs