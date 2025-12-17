×
Update On Raquel Rodriguez Following Frightening Moment On Monday Night Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 17, 2025
Raquel Rodriguez has been placed in WWE’s concussion protocol following a frightening moment on Monday Night Raw.

Rodriguez challenged Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship on the show, but the match came to an abrupt end after interference from Nikki Bella. During the chaos, Bella sent Rodriguez crashing into the steel steps, with her head making heavy contact with the metal at ringside.

After the show, Rodriguez shared an update on social media that highlighted the severity of the impact, revealing a large and visible goose egg on her forehead. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez confirmed that WWE has placed Rodriguez in concussion protocol as a precaution.

“Raquel hit those steps hard, and she had this giant freakin’ goose egg on her head,” Alvarez said. “Yeah, concussion protocol, which does not mean, by the way, that she has a concussion. Any time you get any sort of head injury, and you get the goose egg, they put you in concussion protocol just to make sure you’re okay.”

Despite the injury, Rodriguez made it clear she is not backing down. In her post show promo, she addressed the pain but promised payback for Nikki Bella.

“My head is throbbing,” Rodriguez admitted. “But Nikki Bella is going to pay for this.”

At this time, there is no word on whether Rodriguez will miss any in ring action as a result of the incident, with WWE continuing to monitor her condition.

