TNA Star Moose Set To Challenge Ethan Page For NXT North American Championship

The Tuesday, December 30 edition of WWE NXT will feature a major crossover moment, with a TNA star stepping into an NXT title match.

It was revealed on this week’s episode that Moose will challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship on the December 30 NXT television broadcast.

The match was set up following an in ring segment that saw Page confront NXT wrestler and TNA International Champion Stacks, before Moose joined the exchange. The three traded words during a tense promo segment that further highlighted the growing rivalry between the two promotions. The confrontation concluded with Moose officially announcing his intention to challenge Page, stating that the title match is his way of evening the score in the ongoing NXT versus TNA interpromotional storyline that has unfolded across both brands in recent weeks.

The crossover angle continued later in the night as Leon Slater of TNA earned a significant opportunity of his own. Slater secured a victory in the main event of Tuesday’s NXT episode, making him the number one contender to the NXT Championship currently held by Oba Femi. Slater is now set to challenge Femi for the title at New Year’s Evil on January 6.

