WWE NXT Ricky Saints Set To Appear On CW’s Wild Cards Season Three

WWE NXT star Ricky Saints is expanding his career beyond the ring, with a new television acting appearance now officially confirmed.

During the December 16 edition of NXT on The CW Network, a trailer aired following the show promoting season three of the CW series Wild Cards. The preview featured a brief appearance by former NXT Champion Ricky Saints, marking his latest step into television acting after years of experience as a professional wrestler.

Saints appears momentarily in the trailer at around the twenty second mark, wearing a bright pink tank top. While the appearance is short, it highlights Saints growing presence outside of WWE programming. Season three of Wild Cards is scheduled to premiere on January 26 2026 on The CW.

Wild Cards was created by Michael Konyves and stars Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti, and Michael Xavier in leading roles. The upcoming season will be directed by Andy Mikita, Amanda Tapping, Alexandra La Roche, James Genn, Bosede Williams, and Shawn Piller. The series is produced by Charles Cooper, Virginia Rankin, and Tashi Bieler.

Saints also remained active on WWE television the same night. Earlier in the episode, he was involved in a heated brawl with Je’Von Evans. The segment escalated quickly and ended with Saints planting Evans through the announce desk after delivering his Roshambo finisher, reinforcing his aggressive momentum on NXT.

