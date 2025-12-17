Botch Leads To Title Change On December 16 2025 Episode Of WWE NXT

The December 16 2025 edition of WWE NXT saw an unexpected title change, with Thea Hail capturing the NXT Women’s North American Championship after defeating Blake Monroe.

The finish came when Hail connected with a springboard senton from the middle rope and covered Monroe. Although Monroe clearly lifted her shoulder before the count was completed, the referee still counted to three and Hail was declared the new champion.

The ending was not planned and led to immediate backstage scrambling once the match concluded. Original creative plans had not called for Hail to win the championship, but the decision was changed on the fly following the mistake, forcing adjustments to multiple ongoing storylines and creative directions within NXT.

There has been no indication of anyone being blamed internally, as the priority backstage was focused on adapting future plans rather than assigning responsibility for the error.

DID THE REF BOTCH THE FINISH!??!



The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) December 17, 2025

