Seth Rollins Opens Up On His Friendship With The Rock And A Very Sweet Gift

Seth Rollins has revealed that The Rock sent him an unexpected and generous gift following the injury he suffered after WrestleMania 40.

Rollins had a demanding WrestleMania weekend, competing on both nights of the event. He closed night one in a high profile tag team match alongside Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock. Less than 24 hours later, Rollins returned to the ring to open night two, where he defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Shortly after the event, it was revealed that Rollins had suffered an injury that would sideline him.

Speaking recently on the Games With Names podcast, Rollins reflected on his relationship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and shared a light hearted story from his recovery period. Rollins praised Johnson for the gesture and suggested their relationship has grown beyond being on screen rivals.

“What a guy. I’m friends with DJ [Dwayne Johnson] now,” Rollins said. “He sent me, when I got hurt after WrestleMania 40, he sent me like a giant, so much ice cream and chocolate. We still have pints in the back fridge because there’s so much to go through.”

Rollins went on to say that he and Johnson have developed a genuine friendship, describing The Rock as a “big cheat day guy,” and noting that the gift perfectly matched Johnson’s personality.

At present, Rollins remains out of action due to a shoulder injury. The injury occurred during his Crown Jewel 2025 match against Cody Rhodes in Australia. WWE has not provided a timetable for his return, leaving his in ring future uncertain for now.