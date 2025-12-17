×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Announces New NXT House Show Tour And Atlanta TV Taping

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 17, 2025
WWE Announces New NXT House Show Tour And Atlanta TV Taping

WWE has confirmed a new run of NXT live events for early 2026, along with an upcoming television taping in Atlanta.

The announcement was made following the December 16 edition of NXT, with the company unveiling six house show dates and one televised episode scheduled across January and February. The tour will see NXT travel through the southeastern United States before heading to the Pacific Northwest, ahead of a return to Atlanta for TV.

All listed dates are live house shows unless otherwise noted.

NXT 2026 schedule

• Friday, January 29. Knoxville, Tennessee

• Saturday, January 30. Nashville, Tennessee

• Sunday, January 31. Birmingham, Alabama

• Friday, February 12. Wenatchee, Washington

• Saturday, February 13. Kennewick, Washington

• Saturday, February 14. Kent, Washington

• Tuesday, February 24. Atlanta, Georgia. Television taping

The Atlanta television taping on February 24 will take place at State Farm Arena. Notably, WWE Raw is also scheduled for the same venue the night before on February 23, creating a major two night WWE presence in the city.

Join WNS on DISCORD
& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 17th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

New York City, New York

Dec. 20th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

New York City, New York

Dec. 21st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#smackdown

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#honorclub

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy