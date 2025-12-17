WWE Announces New NXT House Show Tour And Atlanta TV Taping

WWE has confirmed a new run of NXT live events for early 2026, along with an upcoming television taping in Atlanta.

The announcement was made following the December 16 edition of NXT, with the company unveiling six house show dates and one televised episode scheduled across January and February. The tour will see NXT travel through the southeastern United States before heading to the Pacific Northwest, ahead of a return to Atlanta for TV.

All listed dates are live house shows unless otherwise noted.

NXT 2026 schedule

• Friday, January 29. Knoxville, Tennessee

• Saturday, January 30. Nashville, Tennessee

• Sunday, January 31. Birmingham, Alabama

• Friday, February 12. Wenatchee, Washington

• Saturday, February 13. Kennewick, Washington

• Saturday, February 14. Kent, Washington

• Tuesday, February 24. Atlanta, Georgia. Television taping

The Atlanta television taping on February 24 will take place at State Farm Arena. Notably, WWE Raw is also scheduled for the same venue the night before on February 23, creating a major two night WWE presence in the city.

