Steven Borden Expected To Sign With AEW Following Praise From Tony Khan

Steven Borden, the son of wrestling icon Sting, is reportedly expected to be signed by AEW in the near future following strong internal praise from AEW President Tony Khan.

Borden recently made his in ring debut for AEW during a dark match, where he faced fellow Darby Allin trainee Kiran Gray. After the bout, Khan spoke highly of Borden’s performance while speaking with Fightful Select.

“I thought he was excellent. He’s doing a great job. Very exciting in my opinion,” Khan said.

One AEW source close to Fightful noted that Borden is expected to be under an AEW contract before long, if he is not already. Additional sources also shared positive feedback regarding the WWE Hall of Famer’s son, praising both his work in the ring and his physical presence. One source even joked that they would trade years of their NFL team’s success to look like Borden.

Borden was also involved in AEW Revolution last year during Sting’s retirement match against The Young Bucks. During the bout, he appeared portraying Sting’s Wolfpac persona, while his brother Garrett appeared as the Surfer Sting version of their father.

Prior to pursuing professional wrestling, Borden played tight end for the University of Kentucky during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Outside of wrestling, he has served as the general manager of SAGA Fitness since July 2021.

