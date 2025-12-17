×
WWE Raw Returns To Netflix Top Ten Ahead Of John Cena’s Final Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 17, 2025
WWE Raw returned to Netflix’s global top ten for the first time in two weeks following a period where the charts were dominated by Stranger Things.

The December 8 episode drew 2.5 million global viewers and recorded 4.4 million global hours viewed. This marked a drop from the previous reported figures for the November 17 episode, which brought in 3.1 million global viewers and 5.8 million global hours.

The show served as the go home edition of Raw ahead of John Cena’s final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. While Cena himself did not appear on the broadcast, Gunther was featured on the show.

Globally, the number one spot on Netflix went to season one of Man vs. Baby starring Rowan Atkinson, which generated 19.1 million global views and 37.6 million hours watched. All five seasons of Stranger Things also remained inside the global top ten, with the next set of episodes scheduled to be released on Christmas night.

In terms of regional performance, Raw ranked tenth worldwide and fifth in the United States. The episode finished inside the top ten in three countries, including the United States, Canada, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The listed runtime for the December 8 episode was 1 hour and 42 minutes, down from the previous reported runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes. Despite the week to week dip, the ten week rolling average rose slightly to 2.51 million global viewers, while the average global hours viewed remained largely unchanged at 4.86 million.

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 17th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

New York City, New York

Dec. 20th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

New York City, New York

Dec. 21st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#smackdown

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#honorclub

