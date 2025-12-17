WWE Reveals Full List Of Nominees For 2025 NXT Year End Awards

With just over two weeks remaining in the year, WWE has officially revealed the full list of nominees for the 2025 NXT Year End Awards.

Voting is now open on WWE.com, with the winners set to be announced on December 30. That date also marks NXT’s final episode of 2025. Both the December 23 episode and the year end show are being taped in advance due to the holiday period.

The NXT Year End Awards have been an annual tradition since 2015 and spotlight the standout performers, matches, and moments from across the brand. Below is the complete list of nominees for this year’s awards.

2025 NXT Year End Awards nominees

Male Superstar of the Year

• Je’Von Evans

• Oba Femi

• Ricky Saints

• Trick Williams

• Ethan Page

Female Superstar of the Year

• Jacy Jayne

• Sol Ruca

• Blake Monroe

• Tatum Paxley

• Kelani Jordan

Tag Team of the Year

• DarkState

• Hank and Tank

• Zaria and Sol Ruca

• Fatal Influence

• The Culling

Moment of the Year

• NXT vs TNA brawl

• Blake Monroe’s debut

• Ricky Saints’ debut

• Tatum Paxley wins the NXT Women’s Championship

• Stephanie Vaquer becomes a double champion

• Jacy Jayne defeats Stephanie Vaquer

• Stacks betrays Tony D’Angelo

• Trick Williams wins the TNA World Championship

• Joe Hendry appears out of nowhere

• The Hardy Boyz win the NXT Tag Team Titles

Match of the Year

• Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline

• Oba Femi vs Je’Von Evans at Heatwave

• Ricky Saints vs Ethan Page at The Great American Bash

• Kelani Jordan vs Sol Ruca at Battleground

• Oba Femi vs Trick Williams vs Je’Von Evans at Stand and Deliver

• Jacy Jayne vs Lola Vice at No Mercy

Best PLE or Show of the Year

• New Year’s Evil

• Vengeance Day

• Roadblock

• Stand and Deliver

• Battleground

• The Great American Bash

• Heatwave

• Homecoming

• No Mercy

• Showdown

• Halloween Havoc

• Gold Rush

• Deadline

Looking ahead, NXT’s first major event of 2026 will be New Year’s Evil, which takes place on Tuesday, January 6 and serves as the brand’s first episode of the new year. It has already been confirmed that Jacy Jayne will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Kendal Grey on the show.

Meanwhile, Oba Femi’s challenger for the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil will be decided tonight, as Joe Hendry, Myles Borne, Leon Slater, and Dion Lennox collide in a number one contender’s match.

