Mick Foley Announces He Is Parting Ways With WWE Over Donald Trump Relationship

Mick Foley has announced that he is parting ways with WWE and will not make any further appearances for the company, citing its relationship with United States President Donald Trump as the deciding factor. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that Trump’s recent comments surrounding the death of film director Rob Reiner pushed him to make a decision he had been weighing for several months.

In a detailed statement, Foley made it clear that his concerns had been building for some time and that recent events left him feeling unable to continue representing the company.

“While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months , especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who ‘looks like an immigrant’) , reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me,” Foley wrote. “I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy.”

Foley confirmed that he has already informed WWE of his stance and clarified that this decision impacts all future appearances. He also noted that his current agreement with the company is nearing its end and that he has no intention of renewing it given the current political climate.

“Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office,” Foley wrote. “Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, ‘I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.’”

The announcement follows controversy surrounding a Truth Social post made by Trump about Rob Reiner’s passing, in which he referred to “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and described the director as “tortured and struggling.” The comments sparked backlash across social media and drew reactions from several figures in entertainment.

Ahead of issuing his formal statement, Foley also aligned himself with musician Jack White’s criticism of Trump, making his own feelings clear.

“What @officialjackwhite said here is spot on,” Foley wrote. “How any of my @wwe colleagues can stand by, let alone stand next to this man is beyond me.”