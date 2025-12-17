Eddy Mansfield's Long-Awaited Autobiography Confirmed & Due Out in Early 2026!

"The Continental Lover" Eddy Mansfield has given the Wrestling Epicenter the green light to announce the pending release of his autobiography titled "Stars, Scars, & Spotlights: The Continental Lover Story!"
Eddy Mansfield is a former headline attraction in territories throughout the United States filling arenas everywhere he went. Mansfield also was at the center of controversy during the 20/20 special on pro wrestling as he demonstrated how wrestlers bleed during that special which resulted in him being blackballed from the business for several years.
Mansfield created his own promotion in Universal Studios before promotions like WCW and TNA Wrestling started filming there years later. He also was the executive producer for the short-lived XWF promotion after the demise of WCW and ECW.
Today, Mansfield is an accomplished producer and a successful talk show host with a focus on pro sports. His show, Mouthing Off, boasts a huge audience.
Over the past few years, Eddy has taken a liking to James Walsh of the Wrestling Epicenter and has done a number of very honest interviews on the site's podcast.
Eddy Mansfield's new book, cover seen below, is due out in early 2026. We are told he got quite the pay day for the publishing rights for this book. I for one cannot wait to crack this book open and read about the life and times of a very genuine, very unique man. We hope you will stay tuned for more details concerning the release in the weeks ahead.