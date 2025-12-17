×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Eddy Mansfield's Long-Awaited Autobiography Confirmed & Due Out in Early 2026!

Posted By: James Walsh on Dec 17, 2025
Eddy Mansfield's Long-Awaited Autobiography Confirmed & Due Out in Early 2026!
"The Continental Lover" Eddy Mansfield has given the Wrestling Epicenter the green light to announce the pending release of his autobiography titled "Stars, Scars, & Spotlights: The Continental Lover Story!"
 
Eddy Mansfield is a former headline attraction in territories throughout the United States filling arenas everywhere he went. Mansfield also was at the center of controversy during the 20/20 special on pro wrestling as he demonstrated how wrestlers bleed during that special which resulted in him being blackballed from the business for several years.
 
Mansfield created his own promotion in Universal Studios before promotions like WCW and TNA Wrestling started filming there years later. He also was the executive producer for the short-lived XWF promotion after the demise of WCW and ECW.
 
Today, Mansfield is an accomplished producer and a successful talk show host with a focus on pro sports. His show, Mouthing Off, boasts a huge audience.
 
Over the past few years, Eddy has taken a liking to James Walsh of the Wrestling Epicenter and has done a number of very honest interviews on the site's podcast.
 
Eddy Mansfield's new book, cover seen below, is due out in early 2026. We are told he got quite the pay day for the publishing rights for this book. I for one cannot wait to crack this book open and read about the life and times of a very genuine, very unique man. We hope you will stay tuned for more details concerning the release in the weeks ahead.
 
 

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 17th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

New York City, New York

Dec. 20th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

New York City, New York

Dec. 21st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#smackdown

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#honorclub

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy